Connecticut psychologist pleads guilty to $2.7M fraud scheme

Greenwich, Conn.-based psychologist Michael Lonski, PhD, admitted that he billed insurers for services he knew were not rendered, the Justice Department said Dec. 13.

According to court documents, Dr. Lonski, along with another licensed psychologist, operated a practice out of a Greenwich-based home office. Dr. Lonski admitted he submitted claims for rendered services not rendered, including billing for deceased patients, for dates of services when he was out of the country and for dates of service when he was hospitalized.

The fraudulent claims resulted in a loss for more than $2.65 million. Dr. Lonski has agreed to pay full restitution. He is scheduled for sentencing March 10.