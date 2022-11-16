Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics 

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15.

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting the therapeutic reasons for the drugs.

Dr. Mongelluzzo, owner of Waterbury-based practice Care Beyond Medicine, also allegedly prescribed sedatives to the patient without limits.

Dr. Mongelluzzo chose to not contest the allegations, and his medical license has also been placed on probation for two years. Dr. Mongelluzzo must hire a physician to monitor his practice during the probation.