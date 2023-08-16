Connecticut physician barred from prescribing controlled substances

The Connecticut state medical board has fined Middletown-based internist Wayne Franco, MD, $2,000 and restricted his practice for prescribing painkillers improperly, the Hartford Courant reported Aug. 15.

Dr. Franco allegedly repeatedly prescribed opioids, anti-anxiety medication and painkillers to two patients, including one who was pregnant at the time.

According to the board, as early as 2012, he prescribed these medications to two women without keeping records justifying the prescriptions nor providing adequate documentation.

According to the report, Dr. Franco's lawyer said the criticism was unjustified and the board developed "no evidence of problem or inappropriateness by Dr. Franco."

The board put Dr. Franco on probation and required him to take continuing education classes on prescription writing and record keeping. Additionally, he is barred from prescribing controlled substances but can reapply for his registration in two years.