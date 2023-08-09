Cone Health opposes $30M Atrium ASC

In November, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist earned approval to construct a $30 million ASC on a property it purchased for $12.5 million in Greensboro, N.C. Now, Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health is actively opposing its construction, according to an Aug. 8 report from the Triad Business Journal.

Atrium's ASC is expected to open in October 2024 and will have no more than three operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

Last year, Cone Health opened a $97 million ambulatory care center two miles from where Atrium plans to open its ASC.

"Let's not confuse entering a market with 'investing in a community'," Cone wrote in local newspaper ads earlier this year.

Cone Health and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health are also opposing Atrium's proposed $246 million hospital in Greensboro, which has already received conditional approval from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' certificate of need division.

Cone Health plans to appeal the department's decision, according to the report. Greensboro-based Southeastern Orthopedic Specialists are also joining the Atrium opposition.