Compass Surgical Partners hires 3 execs to meet ASC market demand

Compass Surgical Partners, an ASC developer and manager, has added three new members to its team to help its hospital and surgeon partners adapt to growing market demand.

Compass welcomed former United Surgical Partners International vice president of development Jason Mangus as its senior vice president of business development for the western U.S.

It also welcomed former Optum vice president Sarah Cwiak as vice president of business development for the east-central region.

Former National Cardiovascular Partner senior director of business development Austin Kroschel has joined Compass as its vice president of business development for the west-central region.

"Given the positive market reception to our proven high-performance partnership model, we believe this investment in additional resources will benefit our partners in our mutual quest to positively improve patients' lives," DJ Hill, Compass CEO, said in a Sept. 15 press release.