Compass Surgical Partners expands leadership team

ASC management partner Compass Surgical Partners has added four new members to its leadership team in an effort to accelerate operations and innovation, according to an Oct. 26 press release.

Former Pinnacle III CEO Robert Carrera joined Compass as its chief operating officer, helping ASCs to provide safe, effective and affordable results to patients.

Stacy LaLonde joined as vice president of payer strategy, following roles at Surgical Care Affiliates, Atlas Healthcare and Surgical Management Professionals. She will help to negotiate commercial payer contracts for ASCs.

Kelli McMahan, former USPI and SCA leader, joined as vice president of facility development. She will ensure that Compass' ASCs open on time and on budget.

Carol Ciluffo joined as revenue cycle management program lead. She has decades of experience improving revenue cycles and billing collections.

"As providers search for better surgical environments and patients search for high-quality outpatient care, we're investing in additional resources to increase operational excellence and benefit our partners in our mutual quest to deliver high-performance partnerships," Compass' CEO DJ Hill said in the release.