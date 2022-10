The U.S. labor market added 208,000 jobs in September, surpassing the Dow Jones' estimated 200,000 jobs, CNBC reported Oct. 5.

September's numbers also beat August's job additions by 23,000.

However, industries including goods production, manufacturing and mining lost 29,000, 13,000 and 16,000 jobs, respectively.

Education and health services added 38,000 new jobs in September.