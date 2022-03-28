Colorado ASC, pain clinic to close amid staff shortages

Redlands Mesa Surgery Center and Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists in Grand Junction, Colo., will soon close their doors, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported March 26.

The two businesses are in a building owned by Toledo, Ohio-based Deca Health. Deca Health "blindsided" staff at both businesses March 8 with an announcement that the surgery center will close April 1, with the pain clinic to follow April 8, according to the Sentinel.

“The onset of COVID created a national crisis of shortage of health care workers and consequently burgeoning costs. For more than two years, we subsidized [Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists] to maintain care for our patients," Deca Health President William James told the Sentinel.