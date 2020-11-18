CMS postpones star ratings update & three other legislative updates

Citing an influx of public comments, CMS decided to postpone updating its Overall Hospital Quality ratings in January 2021.

CMS received more than 800 comments during its 2019 public comment period, ahead of its plan to update its methodology in 2021. Postponing the update will allow CMS more time to review the comments and finalize methodology changes. Read more.

Three more updates:

White House COVID-19 task force has not communicated with governors in weeks: The White House Coronavirus Task Force has not held a weekly conference call with state governors since Oct. 30 despite spiking COVID-19 rates. Read more.

Biden's team meets with COVID-19 vaccine-makers: President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 team met with drugmakers, including Pfizer, developing a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. the week of Nov. 16. Read more.

More than 130 Secret Service officers in quarantine: About 10 percent of the agency's officers are in quarantine either due to testing positive for COVID-19 or being in close contact with an infected co-worker. President Donald Trump made 10 stops on his reelection campaign, which experts believe to be at least partially to blame. Read more.

