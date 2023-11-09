Clinic owner convicted in $62M fraud scheme 

New Orleans-based hospice facility owner Shiva Akula has been convicted in a $62 million healthcare fraud scheme.

Between January 2013 and December 2019, Mr. Akula, who oversaw operations at Canon Healthcare, billed Medicare $62 million and was paid roughly $47 million, according to a Nov. 8 release from the Justice Department.

Mr. Akula was convicted on 23 counts of healthcare fraud. Eight counts were related to overbilling for general inpatient services, causing Medicare to pay roughly $600 more per patient per day than it would have for the appropriate level of care.

Mr. Akila was also convicted on multiple counts relating to manipulating Medicare billing codes and fraudulent billing for home visits.