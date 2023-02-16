Cities where ASCs could be most affected by inflation

Several cities in California are experiencing an increase in inflation, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

In a report released Feb. 14, WalletHub identified the cities where inflation is rising the most by comparing 23 metropolitan statistical areas across two metrics: consumer price index change of the latest month compared to two months before, and consumer price index change from the latest month compared to one year ago. Read more about the methodology here.

Inflation is viewed as a top threat to ASCs by many healthcare leaders, especially when combined with rising operating costs and reimbursement challenges.

Here are the cities where inflation is rising the most, according to WalletHub:

1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

3. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

4. San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

7. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

8. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.