Cincinnati GI performs first AI colonoscopies with GI Genius

Cincinnati GI performed its first artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius module, making it the only endoscopy center in the greater Cincinnati area offering the technology, according to a Nov. 4 press release sent to Becker's.

Performing AI-assisted colonoscopies takes no additional time and does not affect insurance coverage.

"Ninety percent of patients with colon cancer will beat it if it's caught early. A screening assisted with artificial intelligence is another way for patients to stack the odds in their favor of catching precancerous polyps before disease advances and spreads to the lymph nodes," Gregory Lam, DO, a physician at Cincinnati GI, said in the release.