Children's Minnesota could close ASC because of procedure volume declines

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota is considering "significant" layoffs and facility closures in response to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota StarTribune reports.

The system hasn't determined how many could lose their jobs, but the Minnesota Nurses Association said its members believe more than 100 jobs could be lost.

A Children's-owned surgery center in Minnetonka, Minn., has been closed for a significant time and could close permanently because pre-pandemic procedure volume losses haven't returned.

Children's operates two inpatient hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., with higher-complexity diabetes and neurological cases being treated out of St. Paul. Children's is debating whether to transition all high-complexity cases to its Minneapolis facility.



Children's also owns and operates 12 primary care clinics, six rehabilitation centers and nine specialty care sites. The system employs 5,458 people.

