Chicago-based physician assistant Harry Przekop has been charged with fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions.

Mr. Przekop allegedly used a deceased physician's name and prescription forms to write prescriptions for himself and a relative, according to an Aug. 4 news release from the U.S. Justice Department.

The indictment alleges in 2021 and 2022 he fraudulently obtained hydrocodone and codeine prescriptions. He is charged with five counts of fraudulently obtaining controlled substances.