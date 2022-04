Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez underwent surgery April 26 at the Rush Oak Brook (Ill.) Surgery Center, according to the Daily Herald.

The successful procedure repaired a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. Mr Jimenez injured himself April 23 in Minnesota while running to first base.

He is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Injured White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn had a similar surgery April 4, according to the Herald.