Cape Regional Health System, Cooper University Health Care to merge, control 130 ASCs

Claire Wallace  

Cape Regional Health System in Cape May, N.J., has merged with Cooper University Health Care in Camden, N.J., due to a struggle to remain independent, according to a Dec. 14 report from The Press of Atlantic City

Both systems have signed a letter of intent for the merger, but the approval process could take until 2024, according to the report. 

If the proposal is approved, the combined health system will be in control of 130 ASCs in eight different counties. 

It will have a projected annual revenue of $2.2 billion and will operate two hospitals, six urgent care centers, and employ 900 physicians. 

