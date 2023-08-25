California physician pleads guilty to using unapproved cosmetic drugs 

San Diego, Calf.-based physician Tien Tan Vo, MD, has pleaded guilty to using foreign unapproved and misbranded cosmetic drugs.

Dr. Vo also pleaded guilty to receipt of misbranded drugs and being an accessory to an accomplice who smuggled the drugs from Mexico, according to an Aug. 24 news release from the Justice Department.

From November 2016 to October 2020, Dr. Vo admitted that none of the injectable botulinum toxin or lip fillers he used at his clinics were approved for use in the U.S.

He also admitted he received $100,767 over almost four years for performing cosmetic services with unapproved drugs and devices. As a part of his plea agreement, he will forfeit that amount, pay a fine of $201,534 and pay restitution to the victims of his offense, according to the release.