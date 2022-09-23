California physician pleads guilty to illegally distributing drugs

Irvine, Calif.-based physician Dzung Anh Pham agreed to plead guilty to illegally distributing opioids, the LA Times reported Sept. 22.

Mr. Pham, who owned Irvine Village Urgent Care, allegedly conspired with pharmacist Jennifer Nguyen to distribute oxycodone, hydrocodone and amphetamine salts. Between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 17, 2018, he allegedly wrote prescriptions for a total of approximately 53,693 pills of oxycodone, approximately 68,795 pills of hydrocodone, and approximately 29,286 pills of amphetamine salts.

When Mr. Pham was originally charged in 2018, prosecutors said five people who received prescriptions from the physician died of overdoses, according to the report.