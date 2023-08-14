California physician arrested in prescription scheme 

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Arash Padidar, MD, has been arrested and charged with illegally prescribing opioids to patients.

A two-year investigation found that Dr. Padidar carried out an illegal prescription scheme involving the pain medication Norco between October 2019 and October 2020, according to an Aug. 11 news release from the California attorney general's office.

He faces seven felony charges, including obtaining opioids by fraud, issuing prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose, forging and issuing a prescription, unlawful use of personal information and conspiracy to commit a crime.