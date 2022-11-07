California pain physician convicted of illegal drug distribution 

Thomas Keller, MD, was convicted on four counts for distribution of controlled substances out of his Santa Rosa, Calif.-based pain management practice, the Northern District of California U.S. Attorney's office said Nov. 4.

Dr. Keller distributed substances including oxycodone, carisoprodol and diazepam outside the scope of his professional practice.

Dr. Keller was originally indicted Sept. 27, 2018, where trial evidence demonstrated he prescribed opioids to a patient in doses that far exceeded the usual course of practice. After being prescribed oxycodone, diazepam and carisoprodol by Dr. Keller, the patient eventually died of an overdose of oxycodone and other drugs.

The counts of oxycodone distribution carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and the counts of distributing carisoprodol and diazepam carry a maximum sentence of five years.