California medical office building evacuated following equipment fire

Authorities evacuated dozens of people from a medical office building in Carmichael, Calif., on Feb. 8 due to an apparent equipment fire, according to a Feb. 8 report from the The Sacramento Bee.

The fire started on St. George Medical Center's third floor shortly after 4:30 p.m. A second response team was called to evacuate 60 to 100 individuals from the facility.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly and kept flames from reaching other floors in the four-story building, according to the report.

The fire was isolated to a piece of burning equipment. The building's fourth floor sustained some smoke damage, but no injuries were reported.