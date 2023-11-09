California clinic owner pleads guilty to $1.5M in false claims 

A California clinic owner pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and aggravated identity theft for submitting more than $1.5 million in false claims for sleep studies.

Jeremy Gober, 42, co-owned and operated Fresno, Calif.-based Got Sleep, which operated sleep clinics in Fresno and Orange County, according to a Nov. 6 news release from the Justice Department.

From August 2016 to July 2020, Mr. Gober caused his organization to submit thousands of claims to Medicare and Medi-Cal for sleep studies that were not actually performed on patients. He will be sentenced March 4.

His brother, Travis Gober, in September pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and aggravated identity theft charges related to other sleep clinics, the release said.