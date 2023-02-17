California bill seeks to make direct physician employment permanent

A California legislator has proposed a bill that would make a 2016 pilot program allowing direct employment of physicians permanent, Northern California Public Media reported Feb. 15.

The bill would allow physicians to be hired directly at select hospitals as opposed to the requirement of practicing privately and having admission privileges. It is aimed to help serve rural areas in the state and geared toward upcoming generations of physicians.

"Some of the younger physicians don't want to open a private practice anymore," said Cathy Mudge, communications director for state assembly member Jim Wood, who created the bill. "They don't want to run a business, they want to practice medicine."

Those opposed to direct physician employment are concerned that physicians will lack autonomy over how to care for their patients, according to the news outlet.