Blue Cross Blue Shield changes colonoscopy policy after patient complains 

Blue Cross Blue Shield has changed its colonoscopy policy after a patient in Greensboro, N.C., complained about lack of coverage, local CBS affiliate WFMY reported May 23.

45-year-old Jennifer Beane was scheduled for a colonoscopy after her physician informed her the CDC lowered the recommended age of colon cancer screening to 45. Ms. Beane was then informed that the colonoscopy screening was not covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to WFMY.

Ms. Beane reached out to WFMY, who reached out to Blue Cross Blue Shield, and a week later the insurer said it changed its policy to cover 100 percent of colorectal screenings beginning in April instead of June 1.

The new recommendations were released in late 2021. Most payers have been offering the screening at no cost since the beginning of this year, according to WFMY.