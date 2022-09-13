Biggest physician group acquisitions to know

Physician groups are increasingly consolidating, and there was a 145 percent increase in deals from 2020 to 2021, according to VMG Health's "Annual Healthcare M&A Report 2022."

Here are the most notable physician group acquisitions since the beginning of 2021 that VMG Health outlined in its report:

1. Mednax acquired nine physician practices for a total of $34.9 million in 2021 — this included a pediatric orthopedic practice, a multilocation pediatric primary and urgent care practice, a pediatric cardiology practice, two pediatric neurology practices, one maternal medicine practice, an OB-GYN practice, a pediatric intensivist practice and a neonatology practice.

2. Well Health acquired CRH Medical in April 2021 for $372.9 million. CRH provides physician services for gastroenterology diseases to 69 ASCs in 13 states.

3. Optum agreed to acquire Atrius Health, which employs 645 physicians and primary care providers, for $236 million in March. Although the acquisition came under scrutiny by the Massachusetts attorney general, the deal was confirmed in 2022.

4. Optum also acquired Kelsey-Seybold Clinic and its 500 physicians in April 2022.

5. Optum continued its "buying streak" with its acquisition of Healthcare Associates of Texas from Webster Equity Partners for $300 million in June 2022.

6. Partners Group purchased a majority stake in Axia Women's Health and its more than 400 providers for $800 million from Audax Private Equity in May 2021.

7. Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers in May 2021 — the enterprise value was estimated around $950 million.