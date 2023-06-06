Best, worst cities for physicians to start a career 

Atlanta is the best city to start a career, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

WalletHub analyzed 182 cities via 26 metrics to determine the best and worst places to start a career in 2023; the report was released May 15. Its methodology weighted professional opportunities, including availability of entry-level jobs and monthly average starting salary, and quality of life, including average commute time and housing affordability. Read the full methodology here.

Best cities

1. Atlanta

2. Orlando, Fla.

3. Salt Lake City

4. Columbia, S.C.

5. Tampa, Fla.

6. Charleston, S.C.

7. Miami

8. Austin, Texas

9. Minneapolis

10. Pittsburgh

11. Wilmington, Del.

12. Tempe, Ariz.

13. Denver, Colo.

14. Seattle

15. St. Louis

16. Scottsdale, Ariz.

17. Portland, Maine

18. Boise, Idaho

19. Richmond, Va.

20. Grand Rapids, Mich.

Worst cities

1. New York City

2. Gulfport, Miss.

3. Newark, N.J.

4. Detroit

5. Santa Clarita, Calif.

6. North Las Vegas, Nev.

7. Shreveport, La.

8. Moreno Valley, Calif.

9. Oxnard, Calif.

10. Yonkers, N.Y.

11. Long Beach, Calif.

12. Bridgeport, Conn.

13. Pembroke Pines, Fla.

14. Glendale, Calif.

15. Anaheim, Calif.

16. Chula Vista, Calif.

17. Cape Coral, Fla.

18. Hialeah, Fla.

19. Garden Grove, Calif.

20. Montgomery, Ala.