Best states for new businesses, new ASCs and more: 11 state rankings in the last 30 days

While Wyoming was ranked the most popular state for new businesses in November, Wisconsin was named the worst state for employment growth. Here are 11 state rankings Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days.

1. New Hampshire was ranked the state with the most orthopedic surgeons per capita.

2. Idaho has the lowest number of physician specialists per capita.

3. Wyoming was named the most popular state for new businesses.

4. Wyoming was also ranked the best state for new ASCs.

5. Wyoming has the most endoscopy centers per capita.

6. Illinois was ranked the state with the greatest population decrease.

7. Maryland has the longest medical malpractice statute of limitations.

8. Washington was named the best state for job hunters.

9. California has the highest employment growth.

10. Wisconsin was named the worst state for employment growth.

11. West Virginia was named the worst state to find a job.