12 states seeing the highest population decreases as residents relocate

Residents of 12 states are relocating at high rates, with 8,157 Illinois residents moving out in 2022, according to a new report from Forbes.

Twelve states with high population decreases:

Note: states are ranked by number of residents moving out based on state population.

1. Illinois: 8,157 total moves

2. New Jersey: 4,723 moves

3. New York: 8,381 moves

4. Connecticut: 2,866 moves

5. Kansas: 2,370 moves

6. Massachusetts: 4,567 moves

7. Ohio: 6,684 moves

8. Kentucky: 2,837 moves

9. Utah: 2,118 moves

10. Wisconsin: 3,285 moves

11. North Dakota: No data

12. Pennsylvania: No data