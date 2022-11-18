12 states seeing the highest population decreases as residents relocate

Residents of 12 states are relocating at high rates, with 8,157 Illinois residents moving out in 2022, according to a new report from Forbes.
Twelve states with high population decreases:
Note: states are ranked by number of residents moving out based on state population.
1. Illinois: 8,157 total moves
2. New Jersey: 4,723 moves
3. New York: 8,381 moves
4. Connecticut: 2,866 moves
5. Kansas: 2,370 moves
6. Massachusetts: 4,567 moves
7. Ohio: 6,684 moves
8. Kentucky: 2,837 moves
9. Utah: 2,118 moves
10. Wisconsin: 3,285 moves
11. North Dakota: No data
12. Pennsylvania: No data