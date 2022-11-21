States ranked by medical malpractice statute of limitations

Maryland has the longest statute of limitations for medical malpractice lawsuits, at five years after the occurrence of the injury, according to a Nov. 18 report from Forbes

The statute of limitations is how long patients have to pursue a malpractice claim against a physician after an alleged incident. 

States ranked by medical malpractice statute of limitations: 

  1. Maryland: 5 years after injury occurrence, or 3 years after discovery
  2. Minnesota: 4 years
  3. California: 3 years after injury occurrence, or 1 year after discovery 
  4. District of Columbia: 3 years
  5. Maine: 3 years 
  6. Massachusetts: 3 years
  7. Montana: 3 years
  8. Nevada: 3 years
  9. New Mexico: 3 years
  10. North Carolina: 3 years
  11. Rhode Island: 3 years
  12. South Carolina: 3 years
  13. Tennessee: 3 years after injury occurrence, or 1 year after discovery 
  14. Vermont: 3 years
  15. Washington: 3 years
  16. Wisconsin: 3 years
  17. New York: 2.5 years
  18. Alabama: 2 years 
  19. Alaska: 2 years 
  20. Arizona: 2 years
  21. Arkansas: 2 years 
  22. Colorado: 2 years 
  23. Connecticut: 2 years 
  24. Delaware: 2 years 
  25. Florida: 2 years 
  26. Georgia: 2 years
  27. Hawaii: 2 years 
  28. Idaho: 2 years 
  29. Illinois: 2 years 
  30. Indiana: 2 years 
  31. Iowa: 2 years 
  32. Kansas: 2 years 
  33. Michigan: 2 years
  34. Mississippi: 2 years
  35. Missouri: 2 years
  36. Nebraska: 2 years
  37. New Hampshire: 2 years
  38. New Jersey: 2 years
  39. North Dakota: 2 years
  40. Oklahoma: 2 years
  41. Oregon: 2 years
  42. Pennsylvania: 2 years
  43. South Dakota: 2 years
  44. Texas: 2 years
  45. Utah: 2 years
  46. Virginia: 2 years
  47. West Virginia: 2 years
  48. Wyoming: 2 years
  49. Kentucky: 1 year 
  50. Louisiana: 1 year 
  51. Ohio: 1 year

