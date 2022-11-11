Top 10 states for new ASCs

A physician or organization looking to build a new ASC has to think about several factors when settling on a location. Prominent among them are the area's average physician pay, friendliness to new businesses and the amount of competition.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled data from the 2020 Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, state regulations on new ASCs and new business applications per capita.

Rank

State

Physicians Per 100k Population

Avg Physician Pay

 New business applications per 1k residents

Becker's Composite
1

Wyoming

21.5

$263,540

 58.1

8.4
2

Montana

21.6

$271,560

 17.5

3.7
3

Idaho

21.5

$246,220

 15.5

3.4
4

Georgia

17.4

$251,300

 30.5

3.4
5

South Dakota

25.6

$269,100

11.3

3
6

Utah

22

$239,450

19.2

3
7

Nevada

26.1

$251,840

21.8

2.9
8

Colorado

36.2

$247,520

19.2

2.7
9

Delaware

29.3

$219,940

45

2.7
10

Florida

24.7

$220,450

29.4

2.3

 

Methodology

To convert each dataset into comparable numbers, Becker's calculated the standard deviation and average of each, which were both used to determine the Z-scores for every value. The Z-score is a measure of how far a point of data is from its parent dataset's average.

For "average physician pay" and "new business applications per capita," higher numbers are clearly better, but for "physicians per 100K population," golf rules apply: the lowest score wins. In calculating the Becker's composite, the signs were reversed on the Z-score categories playing by golf rules, which were then summed with the other two Z-scores and a value reflecting the restrictiveness of state regulations.

