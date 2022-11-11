Top 10 states for new ASCs

A physician or organization looking to build a new ASC has to think about several factors when settling on a location. Prominent among them are the area's average physician pay, friendliness to new businesses and the amount of competition.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled data from the 2020 Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, state regulations on new ASCs and new business applications per capita.

Rank State Physicians Per 100k Population Avg Physician Pay New business applications per 1k residents Becker's Composite 1 Wyoming 21.5 $263,540 58.1 8.4 2 Montana 21.6 $271,560 17.5 3.7 3 Idaho 21.5 $246,220 15.5 3.4 4 Georgia 17.4 $251,300 30.5 3.4 5 South Dakota 25.6 $269,100 11.3 3 6 Utah 22 $239,450 19.2 3 7 Nevada 26.1 $251,840 21.8 2.9 8 Colorado 36.2 $247,520 19.2 2.7 9 Delaware 29.3 $219,940 45 2.7 10 Florida 24.7 $220,450 29.4 2.3

Methodology

To convert each dataset into comparable numbers, Becker's calculated the standard deviation and average of each, which were both used to determine the Z-scores for every value. The Z-score is a measure of how far a point of data is from its parent dataset's average.

For "average physician pay" and "new business applications per capita," higher numbers are clearly better, but for "physicians per 100K population," golf rules apply: the lowest score wins. In calculating the Becker's composite, the signs were reversed on the Z-score categories playing by golf rules, which were then summed with the other two Z-scores and a value reflecting the restrictiveness of state regulations.