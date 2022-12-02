5 worst states for employment growth

Wisconsin is the worst state for employment growth, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

WalletHub compared states across their job market and economic environment with an increased weight on the former. The website then evaluated the two dimensions using 35 metrics, including, job security, employee benefits and average commute time. Read more about the methodology for the report, released Nov. 30, here.

Here are the five worst states for employment growth, according to WalletHub:

1. Wisconsin

2. South Carolina

3. Kansas

4. Maine

5. Wyoming