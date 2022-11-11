Top 10 states for endoscopy centers per capita

Wyoming has the most endoscopy centers per capita of any state in the U.S.
Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data and the latest CMS figures.
The top 10 states, ranked by endoscopy ASCs per capita:
|
State
|
Endoscopy ASCs per 1M capita
|
Wyoming
|
576,851
|
10
|
17.34
|
Maryland
|
6,177,224
|
91
|
14.73
|
Delaware
|
989,948
|
13
|
13.13
|
New Jersey
|
9,288,994
|
98
|
10.55
|
Kansas
|
2,937,880
|
30
|
10.21
|
Pennsylvania
|
13,002,700
|
120
|
9.23
|
Mississippi
|
2,961,279
|
27
|
9.12
|
Colorado
|
5,773,714
|
52
|
9.01
|
North Dakota
|
779,094
|
7
|
8.98
|
New Hampshire
|
1,377,529
|
12
|
8.71