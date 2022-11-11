Top 10 states for endoscopy centers per capita

Marcus Robertson -  

Wyoming has the most endoscopy centers per capita of any state in the U.S.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for every state and the District of Columbia based on 2020 Census data and the latest CMS figures.

The top 10 states, ranked by endoscopy ASCs per capita:

State

Population

Endoscopy centers

Endoscopy ASCs per 1M capita

Wyoming

576,851

10

17.34

Maryland

6,177,224

91

14.73

Delaware

989,948

13

13.13

New Jersey

9,288,994

98

10.55

Kansas

2,937,880

30

10.21

Pennsylvania

13,002,700

120

9.23

Mississippi

2,961,279

27

9.12

Colorado

5,773,714

52

9.01

North Dakota

779,094

7

8.98

New Hampshire

1,377,529

12

8.71

