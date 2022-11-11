10 worst states for specialists per capita

Marcus Robertson  

There are more than 1 million physicians in the U.S., according to a 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation report. Some states appear to be more saturated with specialists than others. Texas, which is predicted to have one of the worst physician shortages by 2030, already ranks in the bottom 10 for specialists per capita.

Here are the 10 states with the fewest specialist physicians per capita:

Location

No. of Specialists

Specialists per 1,000 Residents

1. Idaho

1,441

0.78

2. Wyoming

566

0.98

3. Nevada

3,311

1.07

4. Montana

1,159

1.07

5. South Dakota

971

1.10

6. Alaska

834

1.14

7. Utah

3,969

1.21

8. Mississippi

3,594

1.21

9. North Dakota

957

1.23

10. Texas

36,519

1.25

 

