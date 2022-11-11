10 states where new businesses are booming

Wyoming is the state with the most new business applications per 1,000 residents, according to an Oct. 28 report from financial advisory website Smartest Dollar, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The report used business application data from 2021, the most recent available.

Read more about its methodology here.

Ten states with the most new business applications in 2021:

1. Wyoming: 58.12 applications per 1,000 residents

2. Delaware: 44.98 applications per 1,000 residents

3. Georgia: 30.48 applications per 1,000 residents

4. Florida: 29.35 applications per 1,000 residents

5. Mississippi: 22.33 applications per 1,000 residents

6. Nevada: 21.76 applications per 1,000 residents

7. Louisiana: 21.46 applications per 1,000 residents

8. Utah: 19.22 applications per 1,000 residents

9. Colorado: 19.15 applications per 1,000 residents

10. South Carolina: 18.74 applications per 1,000 residents