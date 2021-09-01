Beacon Orthopaedics to expand ASC, physician network through TriHealth affiliation

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, a 42-physician group with locations in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, is affiliating with Cincinnati-based TriHealth to expand orthopedic care access and services in the tri-state area.

"This is an innovative partnership that will be a model nationally for how independent physician groups can partner with health systems," Beacon Orthopaedics CEO Andy Blankemeyer said in an Aug. 31 news release. "We are excited to expand our highly-trained and specialized physician network, offering the highest levels of orthopedic and sports medicine care. This collaboration will further enhance patient care by utilizing our experience in managing ambulatory services."

Three key elements of the partnership:

1. TriHealth and Beacon will combine their orthopedic ASCs in Ohio — Summit Woods Surgery Center in Sharonville and Cincinnati-based Beacon West Surgery Center and TriHealth Hand Surgery Center — to create a jointly governed network of surgery centers. A future ASC will also be developed on TriHealth's Evendale campus. Beacon will run the day-to-day operations of the ASCs.

2. TriHealth orthopedic physicians will have the option to join Beacon. Pain management, podiatry and physical medicine and rehabilitation providers will remain in the health system's employed physician group.

3. Through a co-management agreement, Beacon will help lead the musculoskeletal service line at all TriHealth hospitals. The two organizations will work together to manage the full range of musculoskeletal services, and TriHealth will continue to oversee the day-to-day management of its hospital-based orthopedic and sports services.

"This partnership fits perfectly within TriHealth's vision to deliver on the Triple Aim — better health and better care at a better value," said Mark Clement, TriHealth president and CEO. "While Beacon will remain an independent organization, this partnership enhances TriHealth's network of hospitals, ambulatory centers and employed and private practice physicians with the aim to make orthopedics care more affordable and accessible."