Average salary of the 10 fastest-growing healthcare jobs

Nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing healthcare job and has an average annual salary of $124,680.
This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the 10 medical jobs expected to grow the most by 2032, along with their projected percent increase and current average annual salary:
1. Nurse practitioners
Projected growth: 44.5 percent
Average annual salary: $124,680
2. Physician assistants
Projected growth: 26.5 percent
Average annual salary: $125,270
3. Speech-language pathologists
Projected growth: 19.3 percent
Average annual salary: $89,460
4. Physical therapists
Projected growth: 15.1 percent
Average annual salary: $97,960
5. Diagnostic medical sonographers
Projected growth: 14.3 percent
Average annual salary: $84,410
6. Therapists
Projected growth: 14.2 percent
Average annual salary: $71,860
7. Ophthalmic medical technicians
Projected growth: 12.7 percent
Average annual salary: $42,480
8. Respiratory therapists
Projected growth: 12.5 percent
Average annual salary: $74,310
9. Occupational therapists
Projected growth: 11.5 percent
Average annual salary: $92,800
10. Audiologists
Projected growth: 10.6 percent
Average annual salary: $89,490