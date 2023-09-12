ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Average salary of the 10 fastest-growing healthcare jobs

Riz Hatton -  

Nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing healthcare job and has an average annual salary of $124,680.

This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 10 medical jobs expected to grow the most by 2032, along with their projected percent increase and current average annual salary:

1. Nurse practitioners 

Projected growth: 44.5 percent

Average annual salary: $124,680

2. Physician assistants 

Projected growth: 26.5 percent

Average annual salary: $125,270

3. Speech-language pathologists 

Projected growth: 19.3 percent

Average annual salary: $89,460

4. Physical therapists 

Projected growth: 15.1 percent

Average annual salary: $97,960

5. Diagnostic medical sonographers 

Projected growth: 14.3 percent

Average annual salary: $84,410

6. Therapists 

Projected growth: 14.2 percent

Average annual salary: $71,860

7. Ophthalmic medical technicians 

Projected growth: 12.7 percent

Average annual salary: $42,480

8. Respiratory therapists 

Projected growth: 12.5 percent

Average annual salary: $74,310

9. Occupational therapists 

Projected growth: 11.5 percent

Average annual salary: $92,800

10. Audiologists 

Projected growth: 10.6 percent

Average annual salary: $89,490

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast