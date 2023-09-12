Average salary of the 10 fastest-growing healthcare jobs

Nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing healthcare job and has an average annual salary of $124,680.

This information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 10 medical jobs expected to grow the most by 2032, along with their projected percent increase and current average annual salary:

1. Nurse practitioners

Projected growth: 44.5 percent

Average annual salary: $124,680

2. Physician assistants

Projected growth: 26.5 percent

Average annual salary: $125,270

3. Speech-language pathologists

Projected growth: 19.3 percent

Average annual salary: $89,460

4. Physical therapists

Projected growth: 15.1 percent

Average annual salary: $97,960

5. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Projected growth: 14.3 percent

Average annual salary: $84,410

6. Therapists

Projected growth: 14.2 percent

Average annual salary: $71,860

7. Ophthalmic medical technicians

Projected growth: 12.7 percent

Average annual salary: $42,480

8. Respiratory therapists

Projected growth: 12.5 percent

Average annual salary: $74,310

9. Occupational therapists

Projected growth: 11.5 percent

Average annual salary: $92,800

10. Audiologists

Projected growth: 10.6 percent

Average annual salary: $89,490