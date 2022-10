Average RN pay in the 10 states with the best, worst unemployment stats

Minnesota had the biggest decrease in its state unemployment rate in September, according to data from personal finance website WalletHub, while having a midlevel pay rate of $40.40 an hour for registered nurses.

Illinois, which had the worst change in unemployment, has an above average pay rate for registered nurses at $59.92 an hour.

10 states with the biggest decreases in unemployment:

1. Minnesota: Hourly RN pay $40.40

2. North Dakota: Hourly RN pay $54.19

3. Vermont: Hourly RN pay $36.13

4. New Hampshire: Hourly RN pay $58.05

5. Missouri: Hourly RN pay $32.59

6. Florida: Hourly RN pay $34.62

7. Utah: Hourly RN pay $34.99

8. Virginia: Hourly RN pay $54.00

9. South Dakota: Hourly RN pay $54.00

10. Nebraska: Hourly RN pay $54.17

10 states with the biggest increases in unemployment:

41. New Mexico: Hourly RN pay $56.96

42. West Virginia: Hourly RN pay $50.36

43. Oregon: Hourly RN pay $61.63

44. Ohio: Hourly RN pay $34.44

45. Kentucky: Hourly RN pay $32.34

46. Texas: Hourly RN pay $38.04

47. Delaware: Hourly RN pay $37.39

48. Nevada: Hourly RN pay $42.69

49. Washington, D.C.: Hourly RN pay unavailable

50. Alaska: Hourly RN pay $54.72

51. Illinois: Hourly RN pay $57.92