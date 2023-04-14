Average incentive bonus by specialty

Orthopedic surgeons earn the largest average incentive bonus at $134,000 a year, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" published April 14, which surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

Eleven specialties that earn the highest incentive bonuses:

1. Orthopedic surgeons: $134,000

2. Cardiologists: $88,000

3. Radiologists: $80,000

4. General surgeons: $75,000

5. Anesthesiologists: $68,000

6. OB-GYNs: $57,000

7. Emergency medicine physicians: $37,000

8. Psychiatrists: $37,000

9. Family medicine physicians: $34,000

10. Internal medicine physicians: $33,000

11. Pediatrics: $31,000