Average incentive bonus by specialty

Orthopedic surgeons earn the largest average incentive bonus at $134,000 a year, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" published April 14, which surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.
Eleven specialties that earn the highest incentive bonuses:
1. Orthopedic surgeons: $134,000
2. Cardiologists: $88,000
3. Radiologists: $80,000
4. General surgeons: $75,000
5. Anesthesiologists: $68,000
6. OB-GYNs: $57,000
7. Emergency medicine physicians: $37,000
8. Psychiatrists: $37,000
9. Family medicine physicians: $34,000
10. Internal medicine physicians: $33,000
11. Pediatrics: $31,000