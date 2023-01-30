Atlanta names city's 22 most powerful healthcare leaders

Twenty-two healthcare leaders have been named among the most powerful leaders in the city of Atlanta for 2023, according to a Jan. 27 report from Atlanta Magazine.

1. Tom Andrews. President and CEO of Saint Joseph's Health System and Mercy Care (Atlanta). Mr. Andrews became president of Mercy Care in 2003, and was named president and CEO of Saint Joseph's in 2012.

2. Kevin Brown. President and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta). Mr. Brown joined Piedmont as its president and CEO in 2013.

3. Robert Bunch. President of Anthem BlueCross BlueShield of Georgia. Mr. Bunch joined Anthem in 2001 and was named president in 2022.

4. Carol Burrell. President and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville). Ms. Burrell led construction efforts on the state's first new hospital in 20 years and helped the Northeast system acquire its third hospital.

5. Nkem Chukwumerije, MD. President and Executive Medical Director of the Southeast Permanente Medical Group (Atlanta). Dr. Chukwumerjie serves as a physician leader for Permanente, as well as a leader for diversity, equity and inclusion.

6. Dr. Carlos de Rio. Interim Dean of Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System (Atlanta). Dr. Rio is also the Leon L. Haley, Jr. MD, Distinguished Professor of Medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Emory and executive associate dean for Emory at Grady Health.

7. Douglas Graham, MD, PhD. Chief of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Dr. Graham is a physician scientist and a pediatric cancer researcher.

8. Gulshan Harjee, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Clarkston (Ga.) Community Health Center. Dr. Harjee co founded Clarkston Community Health Center in 2013, taking on the chief medical officer role in 2016.

9. John Haupert. CEO of Grady Health System (Atlanta). Mr. Haupert has been CEO of Grady since 2011.

10. Monica Hum, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital (Conyers, Ga.). Dr. Hum began a specialized practice for colorectal surgery 10 years ago. She is also Piedmont's first elected president of medical staff.

11. Donna Hyland. President and CEO of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Ms. Hyland has also served as Children's chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

12. Kim Jones. Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Georgia. Ms. Jones has been working as director at NAMI since 2015.

13. Jonathan Lewin, MD. Professor of Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, Neurosurgery and Health Policy and Management of Emory University (Atlanta). Dr. Lewin joined Emory University in 2016, where he has patented over 35 magnetic resonance technologies.

14. Sarah Morrison. President and CEO of Shepherd Center (Atlanta). Ms. Morrison has been with Shepherd since 1984, holding a variety of different leadership roles.

15. Myron Keith Phillips. Director of Operations of Centene Corporation. Mr. Phillips supports marketplace, Medicare and Medicaid lines of business for Centene.

16. Robert Quattrocchi. President and CEO of Northside Hospital (Atlanta). Mr. Quattrocchi has been ranked one of the best CEOs for diversity. He has been with the hospital since 1987, taking over as CEO in 2004.

17. Dr. Suresh Ramalingam. Executive Director of the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University (Atlanta). Dr. Ramalingam has authored over 350 publications on oncology and cancer research.

18. Candice Saunders. President and CEO of WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). Ms. Saunders has led strategic investment for WellStar, helping it acquire six additional hospitals.

19. Bassam Tomeh, MD. CEO of First Medical Care (Decatur, Ga.). Dr. Tomeh became CEO of First Medical after acquiring the practice from his mentor.

20. Kathleen Toomey, MD. Commissioner and State Health Officer of the Georgia Department of Public Health. Dr. Toomey oversees 159 county health departments in 18 health districts and led Georgia's COVID-19 response.

21. Rochelle Walensky, MD. Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Walensky is the 19th director for Centers for Disease Control, which is headquartered in Atlanta.

22. Jonathan Watkins. Regional President of Cancer Treatment Centers of America Hospitals and Clinics Atlanta. Mr. Watkins joined Atlanta's CTCA Atlanta in 2019 and has been instrumental in expanding patient access.