ASCs outpacing HOPDs in the US

ASCs outpaced hospital outpatient departments in the U.S. by about 30 percent as of July 2022, according to a Feb. 16 report from Compass One Healthcare and healthcare performance improvement company Press Ganey.

The U.S. has 6,758 Medicare-certified ASCs and only 4,773 HOPDs.

COVID-19 made patients more aware of the benefits of ASCs, which allow patients to spend less time in a healthcare facility.

COVID-19 showed healthcare professionals how important ASCs have become for health system viability, according to the report.