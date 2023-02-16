ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

ASCs outpacing HOPDs in the US

Claire Wallace -  

ASCs outpaced hospital outpatient departments in the U.S. by about 30 percent as of July 2022, according to a Feb. 16 report from Compass One Healthcare and healthcare performance improvement company Press Ganey. 

The U.S. has 6,758 Medicare-certified ASCs and only 4,773 HOPDs. 

COVID-19 made patients more aware of the benefits of ASCs, which allow patients to spend less time in a healthcare facility. 

COVID-19 showed healthcare professionals how important ASCs have become for health system viability, according to the report.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast