ASCs, hospitals can share staff more easily after CMS clarification

CMS finalized a clarification that hospitals can share space, services or personnel with another healthcare provider, including ASCs, so long as they are independently compliant with CMS regulations, National Law Review reported Nov. 24.

The guidance, issued Nov. 12, explains how CMS and state surveyors will evaluate a hospital's space-sharing compliance.

Three things to know:

1. CMS struck requirements that required contracted staff to be immediately available to provide the contracted services and prohibited staff from floating between facilities or simultaneously performing the same functions.

2. CMS also struck the requirement that said contracted staff cannot be simultaneously on duty when contracting with another hospital for the initial treatment of patients experiencing an emergency.

3. CMS listed outpatient departments located on the same campus or building as an ASC as a common example of hospital co-location.