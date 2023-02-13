Ascension's chief ASC officer promoted to chief strategy officer

Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas has announced changes in its leadership, promoting former chief strategy officer of ambulatory surgical services, Robyn Morrissey, to chief strategy officer, according to a Feb. 13 report from radio station WGNS.

The health system also named Ruth Portacci as its vice president of joint ventures and chief integration officer.

Ms. Morrissey has worked with St. Louis-based Ascension, of which Ascension Saint Thomas is part of, since 2014, most recently growing its national portfolio of ASCs.

Before that, she served as vice president of neurosciences, orthopedics and spine at Ascension Saint Thomas, leading the development of Ascension's spine institute. She also led the development of its joint replacement institute.