Ascension Saint Thomas, Results Physiotherapy team up to expand outpatient network

Ascension Saint Thomas and Results Physiotherapy in Nashville signed a letter of intent to integrate outpatient rehabilitation operations and clinicians across Middle Tennessee, according to a Sept. 25 statement.

The affiliation would bring the rehabilitation teams and capabilities of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas and Franklin, Tenn.-based Results Physiotherapy together to improve health across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, the statement said.

"Ascension Saint Thomas is proud to partner with Results Physiotherapy to expand access to our patients that we are privileged to serve," Tim Adams, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas, said in the statement. "We have a demonstrated history of partnering with other healthcare providers who share the same mission of improving the health of patients and our communities."

The transaction is set to close in the winter this year, the statement said.

Read the full press release here.

