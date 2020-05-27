ASC market value projected to hit $7.2B by 2025 — 5 key insights

The ASC market is projected to reach $7.2 billion in worth by 2025, according to a MarketsandMarkets report.

Five key insights:

1. The ASC market's projected worth in 2020 is $2.1 billion.

2. The market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 27.6 percent from 2020-25.

3. The need for healthcare cost containment, improved healthcare quality and continued operational efficiency will drive ASC market growth.

4. North America held the largest regional ASC market share in 2019, with Europe coming in second.

5. Multispecialty ASCs captured the largest market share in 2019 due to the large volumes of procedures they accommodate and the reimbursement available for those procedures.

