ASC management company targets Midwest states without certificate of need laws

Nashville, Tenn.-based Lync Health Partners, an ASC purchasing and managing company, is hoping to build new surgery centers in states without certificate of need laws as part of its Midwest-focused growth plan, according to The Nashville Business Journal.

The company was founded this year, according to its LinkedIn page. Founders include CEO Kenny Hancock, COO Cathy Kowalski and CFO Jim Uden. Mr. Hancock, Ms. Kowalski and Mr. Uden were previously the president, COO and CFO, respectively, of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Meridian Surgical Partners.

Lync will focus on buying surgery centers and adding service lines in total joint replacement, spine care and cardiology, Mr. Hancock told Nashville Business Journal. The company also plans to build ASCs in areas where surgeons want to leave hospitals.