ASC investment extremely profitable now, real estate adviser says 

The current capitalization rate, paired with income potential, has created a market primed for ASC investment, according to Paul Doelling, director of St. Louis-based real estate advisory firm Mohr Partners.

Mr. Doelling also discussed how competition has shifted the ASC industry in the last five years.

Paul Doelling: The capitalization rate and potential for making considerable net income from purchasing and leasing surgery centers is very beneficial at this time and will continue to be a profitable revenue center for physicians and other investors. Because people want the least amount of hassle before and after surgery, and demand quality care by their providers and associated staff, they will continue to go to surgeons who will provide quality care without the bureaucracy of typical large hospital systems.