Arkansas law allows physician assistants to be rendering providers for Medicaid

Arkansas has recently passed a law that would let physician assistants enroll as a rendering provider through Medicaid, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences reported May 31.

The law was designed to draw more PAs to primary care facilities that serve Medicaid patients by decreasing the workload for supervising physicians working with PAs and making the employment process less complicated.

The bill passed easily, according to UAMS, with most supporters citing a need for more providers in rural areas of the state where there is a significant healthcare workforce shortage.