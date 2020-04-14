Arizona considering walking back elective surgery ban

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey could recall an executive order banning elective surgeries in the state to help hospitals weather the COVID-19 pandemic, local NBC affiliate 12 News reports.

What you should know:

1. Hospitals make most of their profits from elective surgeries. The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association claims the elective surgery ban has eliminated 40 percent of total hospital revenue, or about $500 million a month.

2. Arizona's largest county, Maricopa, has seen new cases begin to level off, and personal protective equipment shortages in the state have also begun to lessen.

3. While no one has said the pandemic has peaked in the state, the association believes hospitals could begin performing elective surgery safely without endangering potential COVID-19-related supplies.

