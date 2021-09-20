Arizona ASC company adds former USPI exec, promotes another in-house

Phoenix-based ASC company Atlas Healthcare Partners revamped part of its executive team with two new appointments, the company said Sept. 20. Chuck Brown will move to a new role as chief strategy officer, while Jason Mangus joins Atlas to replace Brown as chief development officer.

Mr. Mangus previously served for nine months as St. Louis-based Ascension's associate vice president of ASC development. He also worked for United Surgical Partners International for three years as regional vice president of operations and vice president of strategic development.

Mr. Brown has served for three years as Atlas Healthcare's chief development officer, working closely with Phoenix-based Banner Health, which partnered with Atlas in 2018 to expand its ASC network.