Twenty-three percent of residents expect to become a practice owner or partner, according to Medscape's 2023 "Resident and Salary Debt Report."

Medscape surveyed 1,000 residents in more than 29 specialties from April 3 to June 8.

Here's how many residents see partnerships in their future:

I expect to become a partner/practice owner: 23 percent

I expect to be employed as a nonpartner/practice owner: 23 percent

I may want to do both: 22 percent

I'm not sure/don't know: 32 percent